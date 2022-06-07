ALFRED — The Alfred Farmers Market opens for the season 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alfred University bandstand area on the corner of Main Street and Saxon Drive.
Patrons can park across the street in the Montessori School parking lot if they cannot find a space on the street.
Amanda Khodorkovskaya, Alfred Market board president, said the market season will kick off with music by the Ukuladies, consisting of two teachers at Alfred-Almond Central School, Amy Britt Powers and Jami Snyder. They sing and play a wide variety of songs on their ukuleles.
The market welcomes a new manager, Yimeng Li of Alfred. She works at Alfred University as the summer programs coordinator and is a registrar specialist.
Yimeng, who moved to Alfred from Nashville, Tennessee, was looking for an opportunity to meet more community members so the job is a good fit for her.
Stop by the mangers tent and say hello — she has recipes to share and can process SNAP benefits and offer other food programs to help pay for your groceries like Double Up Bucks. The market also accepts farmers market coupons.
Organizers said the market runs smoothly thanks to the volunteer efforts of a core group of community members who set up and break down the market area, sell raffle tickets, assist with activities at the Kid’s Tent and help support the vendors. Each week a different craft activity is offered for children to enjoy.
Because the market is a non-profit organization, fundraising is necessary to make ends meet. A weekly raffle takes place at the Managers Tent. Tickets are $1 each or $5 for an arm’s length. Raffle items are made by local artisans.
If you are interested in donating an item to the market raffle, contact Mary by email at barnrag@gmail.com. Raffle proceeds help pay insurance, pay for supplies, mailings and the cost of hiring a manager.
The Alfred Farmers Market is a growers- and makers-only market offering fresh local fruits and vegetables, mushrooms, ferments, bread, baked goods, duck and chicken eggs, grass-fed beef and pasture-raised pork, chicken, lamb, ice cream sandwiches, honey, syrups, tinctures, flowers, plants, jams, distilled beverages, goat’s milk products, alpaca products, jewelry, pottery, yarn made from local wool in a variety of colors, tie-dyed clothing and more.
Temple of Alfred will be serving Korean Kimbaps, and Bibimbap, and will serve the freshest possible dishes using vegetables from local farmers. They offer Vegan and Pescatarian options.
The market runs through Oct. 30. Come over to Alfred for its Renaissance Festival, which will be held at the market on June 26. Other festivals include a Tomato Festival on Aug. 28 and a Fall Festival on Sept. 25.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, the application can be found at alfredfarmersmarket.com. You can reach out to Yimeng with questions at marketmangerinalfred@gmail.com.