SALAMANCA — Police in Salamanca are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 18-year-old who has autism and may be in need of medical treatment.
Zavier Botsford of Salamanca is 6-4, 205 pounds with brown hair and eyes; he is Native American.
In a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert, Salamanca Police indicated Botsford was last seen on East Jefferson Street in Salamanca at 9 p.m. Sunday. He was driving a 2008 white Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York registration KGR-2581.
Botsford was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, jeans and black work boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salamanca City Police Department at (716) 945-2330 or call 911.