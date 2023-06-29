While air quality in the Southern Tier was somewhat improved Thursday, New York state environmental and health officials extended an air quality health advisory through Friday due to lingering smoke from wildfires in Canada.
Air quality was forecasted to reach "unhealthy" levels Friday for Western and Central New York and Eastern Lake Ontario regions. At this level, everyone may begin to experience health effects, while members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo said Thursday that air quality levels in outdoor air were predicted to be greater than an Air Quality Index value of 151 for fine particulates on Friday. The higher the AQI value, the the greater the health concern.
The advisory will be in effect through 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter. PM 2.5 can be made of many different types of particles and often come from processes that involve combustion (e.g. vehicle exhaust, power plants, and fires) and from chemical reactions in the atmosphere.
Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease. People with heart or breathing problems, and children and the elderly may be particularly sensitive to PM 2.5.
When will area skies be smoke-free? The National Weather Service said Thursday that shifting winds — from the west to the south — could blow smoke back on Upstate, making it difficult to forecast when particulates will be cleared from the air.
Canada’s fires are being stoked this year by hotter-than-normal temperatures and less rainfall than normal. They’re also occurring more heavily than usual in Canada’s eastern provinces, including Quebec and Nova Scotia.