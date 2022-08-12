OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello plans to meet soon with Olean Youth Football representatives about a possible solution next year for a dedicated practice field.

Julio Fuentes, president of Olean Youth Football, spoke of his frustration at a Common Council meeting last month with the lack of a dedicated practice field, which was divided by fences by ballfields at Forness Park.

