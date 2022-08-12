OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello plans to meet soon with Olean Youth Football representatives about a possible solution next year for a dedicated practice field.
Julio Fuentes, president of Olean Youth Football, spoke of his frustration at a Common Council meeting last month with the lack of a dedicated practice field, which was divided by fences by ballfields at Forness Park.
“At the end of the day our kids still do not have an appropriate field to learn the basics on,” Fuentes wrote the Times Herald afterward.
Aiello, who said the issue was the result of Olean Youth Football failing to reserve a field, said, “I have been looking for a solution.”
Fuentes admitted, as the new president of OYF, he wasn’t aware that the non-profit organization had to reserve a field that was dedicated to youth football.
“Presidents before me have already tried to address these same issues,” he said. “At the end of the day our kids still do not have an appropriate field to learn the basics on.”
Fuentes said he appreciated Aiello allowing OYF to use Bradner Stadium for practices as a temporary fix. They need Bradner Stadium because it has a working scoreboard which is necessary to host games. They pay almost $1,600 to rent the stadium for four games, he said, thanking VFW Post 1619 for paying the bill, along with other community donations.
OYF’s makeshift practice field has a fence in the middle with a softball field on one end and a baseball diamond on the other, Fuentes said. Also, there’s no working scoreboard, a rundown shack, no nearby water and inaccessible, rundown bathrooms, he added.
Aiello said Friday, “We are working on another location” for the future. “We’ll meet with (team officers) and see if they are interested.” He declined to say what new location was being looked at.
The city had lined 45 yards of the practice field with goal lines on either end, Aiello said. Despite the offer to practice in Bradner Stadium, he said OYF officials agreed to stay at Forness Park until after baseball season.
“They’ve been practicing there since late July,” Aiello said. “The fences will come down Monday after the City Cup competition this weekend and a 100-yard practice field will be marked.”
The mayor said city officials looked at many plans. While the proposed new site will require some renovation, he thinks it will end the controversy.