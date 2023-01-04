OLEAN — Mayor Bill Aiello, beginning his 10th year as mayor, began his State of the City address Tuesday asking city residents to keep Damar Hamlin, his family and the Buffalo Bills organization in their thoughts and prayers.
The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and his heartbeat was restored on the field before the NFL suspended the game.
The mayor pledged to work with Common Council members in the coming year “as a team to refurbish our infrastructure, make our community safer and keep the tax rate at a minimum.”
Aiello continued his role as an Olean booster, while making a weather reference, saying he is “a true believer that Olean is the best place in the world to live. Sure, we have plenty to deal with, like the changeable weather, but that makes our residents versatile and able to adapt very quickly to changing circumstances.”
Aiello introduced department heads, many, he said, who were responsible for the city’s advances over the past decade. “They are all committed to our community and have done an excellent job working with their staff to make Olean a better place for all of us to live.”
He credited former mayor Linda Witte with helping start the “Olean Renaissance” with an application for a TIGER grant that started the reconstruction — below and above ground — of North Union Street. A series of grants have expanded the city’s redevelopment efforts to East State and West State streets.
Aiello praised the newly-opened First National residential tower, which he said was “an excellent example of Olean’s grit and determination. The building’s fate was tied to a rollercoaster for well over 25 years.” Several redevelopment plans fell through.
“But a group of people never gave up on it — including the city’s Community Development Office, members of the Olean Urban Renewal Agency and the Common Council,” Aiello said. Savarino Companies has redeveloped the building. “Olean residents were reminded that anything is possible — as long as you never give up and abandon your cause.”
The mayor said the city has kept its promise to reduce blighted properties across the city with the help of grants from the Local Initiative Support Organization and the Cattaraugus County Land Bank. The old Market Basket building is being transformed into 46 apartments.
Siemens Energy’s decision to close its Olean plant, the former Dresser-Rand site in North Olean, with the loss of more than 500 jobs prompted city officials to work with state, federal and county development agencies to attract Cimolai-HY, an Italian steel fabrication company and U.S. developer that plan to create 250 jobs in the next few years.
“Grants helped fund the field house at Bradner Stadium and renovate the ice rink and other facilities at the Recreation Center,” Aiello said.
“Grants helped build Lincoln Square, Trailhead Parklet and upgraded King Street Park. Marianne and Erick Laine provided the funding to restore the entrance to Oak Hill Park, the mayor continued. “A new playground was installed near Homer Hill. The city, through the Cattaraugus County Land Bank, secured property which will enhance the entrance of Franchot (Park). With the help of Cattaraugus County, Forness Park was upgraded and we received a grant to plant new trees around the pond.
The city didn’t stop there, Aiello said. “Optimism was growing as we continued to look for opportunities to achieve our potential. The city applied for and received the Downtown Revitalization Initiative — a grant that brought a $10 million dollar investment to our community — helping both the private and public sector.
The mayor said results are appearing throughout downtown Olean. Projects such as this year’s upgrade to North Union Street and the work at Oak Hill Park were financed through DRI and a number of other public works projects will start in 2023. Other recipients of the DRI funding include The Old Library, First National, the African American Cultural Center, 4 Mile Brewery and the former JoJo’s Building, he said.
“We have made significant investments in the wastewater treatment and water plants,” the mayor said. “In addition, we have had significant infrastructure and road surface upgrades. In fact, since 2013 the city has paved or done brick repairs on 136 streets for a total of 29 miles at a cost of $8.8 million of which $7.4 million was funded by the New York State CHIPS program.”
In addition, the city’s engineering division has managed a total of $10 million of projects since 2013, including the reconstruction of East State Street, Prospect Avenue, York Street, North Third Street and the waterline and reconstruction of Washington Street.
“When investors and developers started to see that the city of Olean was on a mission to reinvigorate and reinvent itself, they took note and started to make investments in our community,” Aiello said.
City records show 126 residential properties were sold in 2022 with an average sale price of $93,800, Aiello said. That compares to the average price of $74,000 10 years ago, he added.
City police answered 22,000 calls and made 100 arrests, while the fire department answered 1,800 fire calls and 300 EMT calls on 2022.
The City Code Enforcement Office issued 327 permits last year worth $9 in construction and $21,800 in fees. There were 931 inspections.
Also at Tuesday’s reorganization meeting, Ward 5 Alderman John Crawford, Ward 1 Alderman Lawrence Bennion Jr. and Ward 3 Alderman Jennifer Forney were sworn in by City Court Judge Nicholas DiCerbo.
Crawford, who served as council president last year, was re-elected to that post.