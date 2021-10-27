The only city mayor reelected in a generation hopes to repeat his success as he runs again Nov. 2.
Mayor Bill Aiello said his track record for helping bring in tens of millions in grant assistance and private investment into the city while keeping tax increases to a minimum over the last eight years should convince voters to choose him again for a third term.
“We have a lot of really good things going on in the City of Olean,” Aiello said. “This city is in a renaissance and rebuilding — we want to continue on with that.”
Aiello served the city’s police force for 32 years, retiring as the city’s youth officer. After retirement, he served six years on the Cattaraugus County Legislature. Losing a 2009 Republican primary for mayor, Aiello was elected over incumbent Democrat Linda Witte in 2013. In 2017, Aiello defeated Witte again for a second term — the first mayor to be reelected since 1993, and the only to receive more than one four-year term since the 1991 charter revision. He is the fourth longest-serving mayor in city history, and if reelected would become the second longest-serving.
He faces Gary Harvey Jr., a staff minister at Harvest Field Ministries and a political newcomer (see related story). Aiello is on the Republican and Conservative lines. The city’s Democratic Party declined to put up a candidate this election — the first time in memory.
Some highlights of his second term, he said, include:
- Receiving and beginning $10 million in projects with the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative, including finding a developer for the First National building after a quarter-century of county only pigeons as tenants.
- Beyond the DRI award, securing another $15 million in grants to fund projects citywide.
- Completing the overhaul of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and upgrades to sewer systems to eliminate discharges into the Allegheny River — previously an issue with even a moderate rainstorm.
- Completion of several large city projects such as Walkable Olean Phase 2, the Lincoln Square pavilion construction and the Washington Street rehabilitation.
- Limiting tax increases to 96 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the past eight years.
Aiello admitted he did not do all the work on his own, but has worked to build and keep a team in place to accomplish such tasks.
“It’s a team effect here — it’s not just one person working here — and that’s what my administration has been all about,” he said, also crediting the council members, regardless of party. “The cooperation and working together with the Common Council — this council has been very forward-thinking.”
The mayor said his role in council meetings is more as a “facilitator” than a policymaker, as the city charter puts such powers with the council. He said he has worked with the council and department heads to push forward several initiatives, including a rental property inspection plan, the demolition of blighted properties and
As such, Aiello has rarely opposed council measure, rarely threatening vetoes — most publicly in 2019 over a proposal to allow the sale of marijuana in the city, a position the mayor has since recanted after the state legalized recreational marijuana in 2020.
THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES moving ahead, Aiello said, are the same as the last four years — expanding job opportunities, dealing with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and struggling to secure state aid.
With the loss of Siemens Energy’s manufacturing plant in North Olean — the latest manufacturer to have its out-of-area owners close shop and move out of Olean in the last few decades — there are opportunities to bring in more firms of various sizes to use that site and others in the city.
The mayor noted several manufacturing and service firms are expanding in the North End, including MJ Painting, Napoleon Engineering Services, KA-BAR and Olean Area Federal Credit Union — indicating Olean is not inhospitable to business.
“We’re resilient — we’ll bounce back,” he said, adding the city is working with county, state and federal officials to bring new business into the Siemens Energy site.
Another way the city can spur growth is by continuing infrastructure upgrades and improving livability in parks and trails. A project is being planned for Forness Park, including lights for fields, playground updates and other amenities that will be the subject of grant applications, Aiello said. Other parks, as well as the trail system, city hall, and more streets are also on the list to see improvements in the near future.
Doing all that — to “get the residents all the things they like and need,” he said — is made harder by continuous threats of lost aid from the state. Aiello said groups like the New York Conference of Mayors are vital in putting pressure to keep aid like the Aid and Incentives to Municipalities and Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program aid channels open. Aiello sits on the executive committee of the nonprofit advocacy group.