LITTLE VALLEY — An Agricultural Career Day will be held May 10 at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds.
Sponsored by the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County, the career day will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside and outside the Corporate Building on the fairgrounds.
Eric Clayson, who works in the agriculture industry, said he’s been hearing from many local companies involved in agriculture that they are having a hard time recruiting new employees.
A member of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, Clayson asked if space at the fairgrounds couldn’t be donated for the job fair. Cooperative Extension also agreed to step in as a sponsor.
“This will serve as a job fair for students, along with anyone who may be looking for a new career,” he said.
So far, Clayson said he’s heard from four farm machinery companies, two milk truck companies and a logging company looking for employees.
“We welcome any and all agricultural-related companies to join us,” he added.
An invitation has gone out to students at schools across the county to attend the Agricultural Career Day event. Info has been sent to area schools and the public is invited.
“It has sort of ballooned since we started talking about it,” Clayson said.
The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Ellicottville office has also asked for a table at the Agriculture Career Day.
Clayson said more agriculture-related businesses are welcome to participate. To contact Clayson, call or text his cell at (716) 378-5241, or call Abby Luzier from Cooperative Extension at (585) 369-4044.