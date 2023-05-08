LITTLE VALLEY — More than a dozen agribusinesses and others will be attending an agribusiness career day at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds Wednesday.
Eric Clayson, a member of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, which owns and operates the fairgrounds suggested last month that the fair board donate space in the Corporate Building for a agriculture job fair.
It will be held Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Corporate Building, Clayson said Monday.
“We’ve had a lot of interest from school districts which we invited,” Clayson said. Some area college students are also expected to attend, he added.
Clayson, who works in the agriculture industry, was hearing from many agribusinesses that they were having a hard time finding employees, just like other industries.
The Agricultural Society joined with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cattaraugus County to sponsor the agribusiness job fair. Clayson said there is already talk of having another job fair in the fall.
Among those companies and government agencies planning to attend are: Java Farm Supply, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Red Stag Trucking (milk transport), Maher Trucking of Arcade, Cattaraugus County One-Stop Employment Program, State Department of Environmental Conservation, Farm Credit East, Agriculture School Teachers Association, Steuben Foods of Elma (organic milk), John Deere/Land Pro of Springville, Larry Romance of Arcade, Schwab Dairy Farm of Delevan, Dairy Farmers of America (largest U.S. milk co-op) seeking milk truck drivers.
“This will serve as a job fair for students, along with anyone who may be looking for a new career,” Clayson said.