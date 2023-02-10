POUGHKEEPSIE (AP) — Authorities in the Hudson Valley region of New York were searching Friday for an aggressive and possibly rabid coyote that bit a college student earlier in the week, officials said.

An email went out to students at Marist College in Poughkeepsie alerting them that a student was bitten on the leg early Tuesday by what was believed to be a coyote.

