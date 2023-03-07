Federal authorities have added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings.

The team, which Associated Press reported started on Monday, will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas in New York's North Country and New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, a U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement.

