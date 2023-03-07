Federal authorities have added 25 border patrol agents at a section of the northeastern U.S. border with Quebec in response to a spike in illegal crossings.
The team, which Associated Press reported started on Monday, will help to deter and disrupt human smuggling activities in the sector that includes the border areas in New York's North Country and New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, a U.S. Custom and Border Protection spokesperson said in a statement.
"While the apprehension numbers are small compared to other areas with irregular migration flows, Swanton Sector apprehensions constitute a large change in this area," the spokesperson said.
Last month, the death of a Mexican man who had just entered Vermont from Canada illegally highlighted the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. It marked the first death in recent memory of someone who crossed illegally in that area.
Statistics from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show that agents in the sector apprehended 1,513 illegal border crossers between Oct. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023, up from 160 in the same period the year before. But AP reported the total number apprehended along the entire northern border this fiscal year, 2,227, is a small fraction of those apprehended along the U.S.-Mexican border during that same period, 762,383.
Late last month, U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-23rd, joined Republican colleagues in calling for more vigilance on the border with Canada.
“Business is booming for cartels smuggling humans and drugs across the open Southern border so it would be ridiculous to think that they wouldn’t expand their operations to the north,” Langworthy said at the time.
In a letter to Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the U.S. Homeland Security, Langworthy and several congressional members, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican representing the North Country, demanded action.
“These surges in border encounters and drug smuggling coupled with a shortage of Border Patrol agents and lack of security measures place America’s northern border at serious risk," the letter stated. "As winter turns to spring, we are deeply concerned the northern Border Patrol agents will be overwhelmed, under-resourced, and under-manned."