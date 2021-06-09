OLEAN — For the second day in a row Wednesday, only one Cattaraugus County resident was diagnosed with COVID-19.
The new case, a man from the northwest part of the county, was the 5,717th case of the coronavirus reported since March 2020.
The daily positivity rate was 0.2%, while the seven-day rolling average of 0.4 was lower than the state’s seven-day rolling average of 0.48%.
The Western New York seven-day average was 0.54%. The county’s 14-day average was 0.8%.
Besides the one new case, health department staff are following 14 active cases, four who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 37 in contact quarantine.
There have been 692 cases in the northwest part of the county, 1,090 in the northeast, 862 in the southwest and 3,073 in the southeast.
There have been 3,051 women diagnosed with COVID-19, and 2,665 men.
Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins said there were 27,460 residents who have completed their vaccine series and 31,534 people with at least one vaccine dose. That translates to 50.1% of the 18 and older population with at least one dose and 41.% of the entire population with at least one vaccine dose.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to:
https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
The health department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Finnerty’s Tap Room, 5 E. Washington St., Ellicottville. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted.
If you are having trouble registering online on the county website, call the Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
STATEWIDE, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office reported Wednesday, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 reached a new low Tuesday since the pandemic began.
The state confirmed 426 new cases Tuesday and reported another 113,709 test results, for a positive test rate of 0.37%.
Hospitalizations in New York fell 19 Tuesday to 777, while another 11 people in the state died Tuesday due to Covid, which brings the statewide death toll to 42,824.
Cuomo’s office reported that 66.6% of adults have had at least one shot, while the figure is 69.1%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of the full population, 57% have had at least one dose and 48.7% have had all required doses.