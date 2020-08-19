It’s been an abnormal growing season for many Southern Tier farmers.
From a cool, wet spring that hampered planting to hot, dry conditions that stressed crops and cut into yields, a lot of farmers are worried if they’ll have enough forage for their herds.
“This past growing season has been abnormal, to say the least,” commented Amy Barkley, who oversees livestock management issues for the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Southwest New York Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program.
“The slow temperature warm up and wet spring made fields difficult to prepare and plant early in the season. A dry spell followed, which much of the region continues to experience,” Barkley explained.
Due to prolonged dry conditions, farmers have had less hay to harvest this summer, she said. “Hay is an essential food source for animals on a farm throughout the year.”
Pastures many farmers use during the spring and summer as an additional feed source “haven’t fared much better in terms of production.”
Barkley said, “Most of the grasses, clovers, and other plants that grow in Southwestern New York pastures are best suited for cooler weather with a good amount of rain. The summer temperatures have been tolerable, but the rain required for optimal pasture growth just hasn’t come.”
This has left some farms short on the amount of hay they will need for the winter.
“Fortunately,” according to Barkley, “there is enough remaining growing season left to gain some additional feed by planting cool-season annual forages like oats, barley, wheat, triticale or rye; broadleaves like turnips, kale, radish, or flax; and legumes such as field peas, lentils, sweetclover, or hairy vetch.”
Instead of taking a year to mature like a hayfield, these annuals can be ready to graze cattle or cut for forage in 60-75 days, Barkley said.
“If planted no later than the end of August, farmers should be able to graze or cut the annual forage from the end of October onward,” she said.
“Farmers can even graze cattle, sheep, and goats on fields of these frost-sensitive crops in up to 12 inches of light, fluffy snow,” Barkley said
Dry fields make it easier to get tractors on to harvest the hay and will keep hooved livestock, like cattle and sheep, from sinking into the ground as they graze.
There is still time to plant a cool season forage crop to increase feed availability before the cold, long winter ahead, Barkley said.
Farmers with questions should contact Barkley, the livestock and beginning farm specialist, at amb544@cornell.edu or 640-0844.