OLEAN — As with many first day of classes, students were seen in the halls of Olean Intermediate Middle School Thursday hurrying to class, the cafeteria or to outside recreation.
The difference for the start of the 2020-21 school year, however, is that it is the first time in six months for district students to have in-person classes on the campuses. As per safety protocol across the nation, the students were required to have their temperatures checked before entering school and had to wear masks and use hand sanitizers throughout the day.
Staff and teachers at the Intermediate Middle School said many of the students were OK with the new rules as many were just happy to be back on campus. Students in the district actually began their first day of classes Wednesday, but all attended through remote sessions.
Superintendent Rick Moore said the first day back for in-person classes went well at all grade levels, as well.
“The high school kids really love it,” Moore said. “It takes something like this to look at education in a different light. With half of the kids (in the schools and half studying remotely) it’s really calm and nice.”
He was referring to the schools’ hybrid schedule that requires students to study remotely at home a few days a week and attend school two of the other days. Students also have the option to study remotely throughout the week.
In addition, the school district has a collaborative project with the Olean YMCA to provide, as needed, a Child Care and Learning Lab Program for pre-k through sixth-grade students during their out-of-school time.
“I guess it will take a week to just watch and proceed,” Moore said of the back-to-school routine. “But so far, so good … for everybody, this is just a big change.”
He noted district enrollment is over 2,000 and climbing, which is higher than in the past.
“I want to thank all the parents and teachers for everything they’ve done … and for being tolerant and working with us,” Moore added.
At the Intermediate Middle School, secretary Tina Aiello-Austin, said she has seven children, with four attending schools in the district. She noted two attend East View Elementary, one is enrolled in the Intermediate Middle School and one is at the high school.
“It’s one of those things that were trying to stay positive about,” Aiello-Austin said of the new school year. “Obviously, if my kids could (attend school) five days a week, I’d prefer that. But I think the school district has done the best they can … being such a large district, the only option was the hybrid model.”
She said her husband, who works in law enforcement, is able to help their younger children when they are home during the day.
Recess teacher Jim Knight said he works with the students during their recreational time.
“The kiddos love being outside (during recess), they’re six feet apart and playing by the rules,” Knight said. “They’re doing the best they can do — everybody’s all positive and happy to be back in school.”
BOCES special education teacher Tarah Rounsville said she also teaches in-person at the BOCES facility in Olean, and noted her students are adjusting “minute by minute, but they’re doing very well.
“I think they were (sanitizing at home) so that helps,” she commented.
BOCES nurse Susan Fox said she works with exceptional education students and also found the youngsters to be very accepting of the new rules.
“We have a great group of kids and a lot of them are the same ones we had last year,” she said. “The majority of our kids are in class (and not studying remotely) so it’s great to see them because it’s been a long time.”
Students Bella McIntosh and Patricia Logue said they are glad to be back in school.
“I like to be back and I like to see my friends,” MacIntosh explained.
Logue agreed, but said she wasn’t fond of the masks.
“I hate them, it’s real hard for me to breathe,” she admitted.
Other students who commented were Jourdan Morris and Lily-an Hanigan.
“I like seeing my friends and my teachers,” Morris said.
Hanigan added, “I missed my friends — but I don’t really like my mask.”
Another student, Lailla King-Rogers, said she was glad to be back in school because “I was bored at home.”
For more information on class scheduling, and lunch distribution, visit the district website at www.oleanschools.org.