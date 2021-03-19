OLEAN — For more than 40 years, Tim Lyons has been known as a great merchandiser, team leader, teacher, trainer, community promoter — and even Santa — while serving as store manager at Tops Friendly Market in Olean.
Later this month, Lyons will hang up a number of those titles when he retires from a position he has held since 1981.
Lyons’ co-workers and family say his presence at the West State Street grocery store not only had a positive impact on the staff, but also on the community.
Lyons had made it clear he didn’t want any fanfare on his retirement, which prompted his fellow workers, managers and family to share his back story.
Chip Christiansen, district manager from Pennsylvania, said Lyons was the “ultimate team player, always willing to go to other stores to help for remodels, grand openings or to help teach and train” others including those on Christiansen’s team.
He said Lyons also has “incredible drive and passion” to make sure customers had a good experience at his store. Christiansen, as with other managers and coworkers, praised Lyons’ portrayal of Santa Claus every year for children in the Olean community, and the gifts he provided to them to help brighten their Christmas holiday.
“One year he actually brought a real reindeer to his store and had him in the lobby with him while playing Santa,” Christiansen recalled.
Mark Dudziak, district manager, Buffalo East, said Lyons was a leader who was always willing to help others in the district, was one of the best operators in seasonal merchandising, was a great sounding board and influential to the remainder of the district store managers. Lyons was also the “ultimate competitive golfer … and ultimate husband and father.”
“My most memorable memory being Tim’s district manager was, and until this day remains unknown, when visiting Tim’s store for an operational walk, I always wondered how his beautiful wife (Brenda) always appeared at the store no matter what day I visited,” Dudziak said. “I guess that’s a Lyons’ mystery we will never solve, but it was always a pleasure to spend time with both.”
Mike Patti, vice president of the company’s West Region, provided many of the same accolades but noted that as a teacher and trainer, Lyons helped many employees.
“He has so many people that have been promoted, at all levels, from his store it’s hard to count how many,” Patti said. “He’s always been active in the community, whether it’s supporting local events or fundraising.”
Brenda Lyons also provided comments on her husband’s career at Tops, which she recalls began in 1980 when he started with a night crew. Later in his career, she saw her husband honored as the Store Manager of the Year in 2012.
“He always has been more than just a manager to many people that have worked with him,” she said.
As for his personal life, his wife said they had been high school sweethearts before they married, and now have three grown sons and nine grandchildren.
In his role as Santa for over 20 years, she said her husband participated in Toys for Tots concerts, visited local homeless shelters, elementary schools and even stopped at an employee’s house where he always left a gift. Lyons, as Santa, conducted his visits in a convertible, horse-drawn carriage, fire truck and helicopter.
As a father, he sponsored Little League and coached his sons during their childhood.
Brenda Lyons said her husband has a working relationship with the Rehabilitation Center, now known as Intandem, and is an active member with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he has been active in a variety of fundraisers including the United Way of Cattaraugus County, JDRF, Roswell Park, the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, local food banks and Kids Day newspaper sales.
“He’s always willing to go the extra mile for fundraisers, whether that’s getting in the dunk tank or having pies thrown to raise more,” she continued. “He will miss working with everyone and the customers he sees … he will especially miss his grandchildren running down the aisles to give Papa a hug.”
Brenda Lyons said her husband is excited, however, to spend more time with his family, and loves golf, fishing and traveling.
