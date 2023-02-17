OLEAN — With the largest project in decades wrapped up, the Olean Urban Renewal Agency is looking for a renewal of its own.
The board, during a meeting Wednesday, mulled the future of the agency and what role it can play in helping the city’s downtown.
“Manny Hanny is off the books,” said board member Adam Jester, referring to the sale and redevelopment of the First National Building to a developer. “I think it’s a big philosophical discussion about what it is we want to do. What is our mission going forward?”
He noted that several commercial structures are in need of assistance, such as the former Jane’s Bridal store building at 457 N. Union St. With the building flagged as a dangerous structure by the city codes office, Common Council in December authorized around $6,400 to build scaffolding in front of the structure to protect pedestrians. Other structures discussed by board members include the former D&K store on the 100 block of North Union and the former First Church of Christ, Scientist at 201 E. State St.
Exactly what type of assistance for commercial properties could be rendered was not decided, but suggestions ranged from taking title at tax auctions and finding developers to offering grants or low-interest loan programs to property owners.
“Low-interest loans would at least continue to generate a little bit of revenue to help us,” Jester said. “Maybe we could have access to grants that commercial property owners don’t have access to.”
Board members agreed that options need to be considered.
“I think it’s wrong for us to become stagnant,” said board member Linda Witte.
The URA was founded to handle millions in federal aid in the 1960s for downtown redevelopment, such as the leveling of several blocks of dilapidated structures for projects like the Olean Center Mall and Delaware Plaza.
In the 1980s and early 1990s efforts focused on building and opening Constitution Avenue, as well as finding tenants for the commercial and industrial land then made available by the new road. In the mid-1990s, the URA took title to the structure at 101 N. Union St. and later the former Marra buildings on West State Street.
However, after developers came forward for the First National and Marra buildings, the URA’s list of properties to redevelop dwindled, Kerper said.
“I don’t know that there’s a lot of marketable, sellable land,” she said, beyond leased land the URA is under contract for and a parcel near the Armour Building Supply, which is expected to sell in the near future.