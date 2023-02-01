OLEAN — Cattaraugus County influenza cases appear to have peaked and are trending downward, even as COVID-19 cases are on a gradual uptick.

“It started back in October,” much earlier than usual, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health, meeting at the Old Library Restaurant Wednesday.

