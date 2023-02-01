OLEAN — Cattaraugus County influenza cases appear to have peaked and are trending downward, even as COVID-19 cases are on a gradual uptick.
“It started back in October,” much earlier than usual, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins told the Cattaraugus County Board of Health, meeting at the Old Library Restaurant Wednesday.
Cattaraugus County has reported 720 cases to the New York State Department of Health weekly Flu Tracker so far this season — much higher than in previous years at this time. Most of the cases are Influenza Type A.
There have been no deaths in Cattaraugus County attributed to the flu this season.
Allegany County has reported 683 cases of the flu this season, including two in the week ending Jan. 21.
In the latest weekly report through Jan. 21, Cattaraugus County had three cases. Across 13 Western New York counties, there were 241 total cases in the same time period.
Statewide, Watkins said, influenza cases were down 39% in the last reporting period to 4,459. Since early October, there have been 305,354 influenza cases across the state.
Watkins said the recommendation to protect individuals and their families from complications from influenza is for everyone six months and older to get vaccinated.
There were 343 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in January, up slightly from last month, but more than 10 times lower than January 2022. There were no deaths in January, compared to 21 deaths in January 2022.
The health department is currently following two COVID-19 clusters, Watkins said, at a nursing home and a certified facility. He did not identify either facility and noted the health department no longer does contact tracing for the coronavirus.
Watkins said the health department is sponsoring a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday at Jamestown Community College’s College Center on North Union Street in Olean. To register go to the county’s website at www.cattco.org.
IN ANOTHER MATTER, the Board of Health voted unanimously to renew a five-year ordinance requiring high- and medium-risk restaurants to have food service managers attend certified in-person training or take an online course in food safety.
Watkins, Environmental Health Director Bob Ring and Ray Jordan, who supervises the county’s sanitarians, all recommended the renewal of the ordinance.
The food manager’s training certificate is required at the time of renewal of restaurants’ annual permits.
“We 100% support the continued training,” Ring told the Board of Health members. It makes a food-borne illness less likely if managers are aware of proper food handling procedures and communicate it to staff.
Ring said there are more than 500 restaurants and other food services in the county. He anticipates that around 200 of those restaurants no longer have a food manager who has taken the certification course.
Board of Health President Dr. Joseph noted that the managers had to take the course, not necessarily pass it.
Ring also reported to the board that the health department had received a $400,000 block grant to use for its popular water well and septic replacement programs. “We anticipate 30 projects and hope to get 15-20 done this year.”
Information on applying for the funding is expected to be announced soon.