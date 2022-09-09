Charles and Camilla

The British are going to get used to a whole host of changes after Queen Elizabeth II's death. Pretty much most of them have known life under only one monarch. But with the ascension of King Charles III, even the country's national anthem will now have to change.

 Getty Images North America/TNS

LONDON — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived.

Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social