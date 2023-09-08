ANGELICA — The “Blue Bellies” and the “Rebs” are coming back to Angelica to wage a Civil War battle in the downtown historic district.
It has been three years since the smoke from cannon and gunfire floated over the bodies of Civil War reenactors scattered on Main Street. It’s been three years since women in bonnets and hooped skirts drank tea in the church and promenade.
It has been three years since tourists crowded into Angelica for the Annual Civil War Weekend.
Now, after two years of COVID-19 protocols and one year of an ill-thought-out state law prohibiting firearms — even antique pieces — in public, the reenactors will be back Friday, Sept. 22, and setting up camps that won’t be struck until the late afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 24. In between there will be battles and camp tours along with vendors for the public and events solely for the reenactors.
Terry Parker, who has headed up the event for many years, explained what happened after things got back to normal following the COVID shutdowns.
He said that in the 2022 state budget, the carrying of firearms in public was restricted, meaning historical reenactments utilizing antique firearms were prohibited under the new law. While some reenactments did occur after the law was approved, those events were on private property and not public. The Angelica Civil War reenactment utilizes the public Main Street and park and other public spaces, so the plans that had been made were squelched. The law also prohibited gun salutes that were part of public programs.
In April, a new budget went into effect, with new exemptions for historical reenactments. Parker and the 136th New York Volunteer Infantry reenactors had been making plans for the 2023 event in Angelica and after the budget passed he officially contacted the village board to secure approval and a date.
Not everything will be the same. This year there will be no Venturing Scouts from the Allegheny Highlands Boy Scout Council waging their own battles. Parker said that the council, which includes the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua and McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, did not have enough funding to sponsor the scout outing.
“It will be the first time in 19 years that the scouts haven’t participated,” Parker said.
Parker reminds the public that because there are no scouts at the event this year, there will be no parking at the fairgrounds and no parking in the historic district.
However, already more than 100 reenactors have registered for the event, with more coming in everyday, Parker said. The groups he expects to see in uniforms are on the Confederate side — 21st Georgia, 10th Tennessee and a Confederate artillery unit. On the Union side, there will be the 28th, 33rd New York and the 9th New York Calvery, the 12th U.S and the 144th Pennsylvania.
He expects more Confederate reenactors to join the fray, and remarked, “They’re always late.”
The group will be fighting a generic battle, he said, and the scale of it depends on who registers for the event.
The schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
Noon to 10 p.m.: Registration will open and the camps will be set up.
SATURDAY
• 9 a.m. to noon: the camps will be open for public tours.
• 11 a.m.: Drill practice in Park Circle
• 1 p.m.: Battle to take place on Main Street.
• 3:30 to 4 p.m.: Battle scenario on the old school athletics field
• 5 p.m.: Camps close to the public.
• 7 to 10 p.m.: there will be an outside dance at the Grange Hall
SUNDAY
• 9 a.m.: Camps will open
• 10 a.m.: 1860s church service in the Grange Hall
• 1 p.m.: Battle on Main Street
• 2 p.m.: Camps open for public tours
• 3 p.m.: Event closes