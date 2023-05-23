OLEAN -- The African American Center for Cultural Development will host the Rev. Wesley Gilbert as a guest speaker — his topic will be on the "Black Presence in the Bible" — at 6 p.m. June 2.
The program is free and open to the public, although donations are gratefully accepted.
A native of Olean, Wesley has served his Lord and Savior for more than 30 years. He carries his ministry credentials from Shepherd’s Heart Ministries of Parker, Colo. Wesley’s wife of 13 years is Terri Gilbert. He has three sons by his deceased wife, Nanci — Jay, Kirk and Kellen, all of Pittsburgh. He also has two "bonus" daughters by his marriage to Terri; they are Sarah and Olivia Lang, both of Olean.
There will be coffee and cookies after the program. The Center is located at 214 N. Barry St.