OLEAN — The African American Center for Cultural Development is planning special events for Black History Month and throughout the year to celebrate with the community.
The highlight will be a Feb. 27 presentation in the Cutco Theater at the Jamestown Community College Cattaraugus County Campus.
“A Conversation with Olean Historians” features a panel with David Deckman, Olean historian; Steve Teachman, president of the Olean Historical Society and director of the Olean Point Museum and Gov. Frank Higgins Carriage House Museum; and Della Moore, director of the African American Center, as well as a special guest.
Moore said they hope to have the first floor of the center up and ready for a tour before the Feb. 27 event.
“We are working hard toward that goal,” she said. “In that way, we can have a tour of the first floor of the center before adjourning to the Cutco Theater for the program.”
After the event, refreshments will be served thanks to the support of the Greater Olean Area Churches, Moore said.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations to help preserve local history would be appreciated.
Meanwhile, during this month, Moore said she’s been asked to deliver several speeches both locally and outside the Olean Area. And continuing with a decades-long tradition, Moore will have an exhibition on Black history set up at Tops Friendly Market on West State Street in February.
Throughout 2023, Moore said the center plans to host several speakers, musicians, a chili contest, the annual Juneteenth celebration and, hopefully, a praise team gospel fest highlighting the local church’s very talented musicians.
“These are just some of the things we are working on in cooperation with some of our networking partners, i.e. churches, musicians, other Centers, etc.,” she said.
For more information or to contact the center, email aaccdofolean@gmail.com or visit the center’s website.