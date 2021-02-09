OLEAN — For several years, Della Moore led walking tours for African American history in Olean that included the sites for the Underground Railroad in the community.
Moore, director of the African American Center for Cultural Development at 214 N. Barry St., said the center’s website and Facebook page will continue to post information on a variety of topics throughout Black History Month observed in February.
In addition to the Underground Railroad, topics will include the evolution of Black History Month and famous African Americans.
Moore’s tours in the past often began at the corner of North Union and Laurens streets, where Sarah Johnson, the first African American woman to own a home in Olean, first came to Olean as a runaway slave from Maryland in 1833.
Johnson, who has been depicted by Moore in living history programs, became a midwife and was a respected and beloved member of the community. In 1850, she bought a home at 607 Irving St.
A highlight of Moore’s tours was the Olean House, the site of the former Martin’s Hotel, which was a station on the Underground Railroad that helped slaves who were fleeing north.
Another site was Russell’s Inn, a few blocks south and where, according to stories passed down over the generations, bounty hunters went to drink after being refused service at Martin’s.
Other stops on the tour were along the Allegheny River, which was instrumental in transporting slaves to Olean as well as Oak Hill Park, where runaways hid while waiting for transportation to their next station, and the Bartlett House.
“The Underground Railroad was prominent here,” Moore said. “Not one slave was recaptured and returned” from Olean.
Moore said this type of information and more will be posted on the center’s website, as well as links for individuals who were instrumental in Black history, but possibly not as well known.
The center’s Facebook site lists several African American inventors, including Frederick M. Jones, who invented the air conditioning unit in 1949, and Garrett Morgan, who invented the gas mask in 1914.
Another notable individual listed on the website this month is Dr. Carter G. Woodson, an American historian, author, journalist and the founder of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. Woodson is also known as the father of Black History.
“What we celebrate as Black History Month today, began as Negro History Week in the second week in February because that week encompassed both Fredrick Douglass’ and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays,” Moore explained. “He felt the world needed to know about the constitutions of Black people … and the Black community itself needed to know their value and rich history.”
Black History Month was advocated and expanded through the efforts of Black students at Kent State University of Ohio in February 1969, culminating in celebration of the full month of February in 1970, Moore said. President Gerald Ford recognized Black History in 1976, and the country has been celebrating it ever since.
For those who visit the center’s website, a current profile includes the late film and stage star Cecily Tyson and the late baseball great Hank Aaron. Both Black icons died recently — Aaron on Jan. 22 and Tyson on Jan. 28.
Moore shares a personal experience she had with Tyson in the writeup.
Visit the Center’s website at africanamericancenterforculturaldevelopment.org for more information or send emails to mooredella62@gmail.com.