Advance sale tickets available for Cattaraugus County Fair

LITTLE VALLEY — Advance sale tickets for this year’s 180th Cattaraugus County Fair went on sale Monday.
The county fair is scheduled for July 30-Aug. 5, with two country music performances — Wednesday and Thursday nights.
Chase Matthew and Kidd G will perform at Wednesday night’s country music concert and Jake Owen and Tyler Booth are Thursday night’s performers.
Advance sale gate admissions are available at the fair office, 501 Erie St., Little Valley, online at ww.cattarauguscofair.com, at all Cattaraugus County Bank locations, and the Cattaraugus County Credit Union in Little Valley.
The advance sale tickets are available through the end of the day on July 29.
Tickets are also available online at etix.com.
Advance sale pay-one-price tickets are $12 each for ages two and up. Admission includes Powers & Thomas Amusements midway rides and the Tuesday night grandstand show. On Sunday, Aug. 30, admission goes to $15.
County fair officials stress tickets will be required for all grandstand shows, even the free ones. Visitors who prefer a particular grandstand section or seat or who simply do not want to wait in line can go on the ETIX.com website and reserve seats by following the simple prompts. Tickets can then be printed or shown at the gate on a cell phone.
Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of the show, pending availability.
Grandstand events include:
Sunday, July 30 — Broken B Rodeo, Bull Riding, Barrel Racing and more.
Monday, July 31 — Demolition Derby.
Tuesday, Aug. 1 — Figure 8 and Half Car Races.
Friday, Aug. 4 — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally.
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Monster Mash Monster Truck Rally/Big Rig Truck Pull.
There are several performances on the grounds which are free with gate admission. They include:
- Magician Lance Gifford.
- Super Dogs, described as fast-paced, interactive, heart-warming and hilarious.
- Lisa Dufresne’s Horses, Horses, Horses.
- Sea Lion Splash, with sea lions balancing balls, shooting hoops, dancing and performing handstands.
- Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, a perennial favorite, has pigs acing for Oreo cookies.