WELLSVILLE — The state is requesting additional projects for the village’s $4.5 million New York Forward grant, bringing the total up to between $6 and $8 million.
At the first meeting of the Local Planning Committee for the NY Forward project Tuesday night, the members learned from state officials that in addition to seeking proposals for the original grant money, they are looking for additional proposals as a way of assuring that the original grant money will be expended.
Derrick Kane of LaBella, the lead consultant for Wellsville’s NY Forward project, told the group, “The state is looking for a total of $6 million to $8 million in projects in case one of the prioritized projects isn't selected or a project pulls out.”
In the original application submitted by the village for grant funding, nearly a dozen projects were listed — the Rockwell building, the Sinclair barrel house, the depot, the well at the old municipal building, the Grand Theater, 94 N. Main St., 174 N. Main, the former Petland, 32 N. Main, the former Rauber’s building, the Wellsville Business Park at 37 Coats St., the Tullar Field Recreational Park and the Solution Hub at 36 Madison St.
All those projects have to resubmit original proposals to be eligible for the funding. Those and new proposals have to be submitted by July 14.
Benjamin Bidell, revitalization specialist with the New York Department of State, “Those who submit projects for funding must have their funding in place for the project prior to their application, and if selected for a grant award they will be reimbursed from the $4.5 million award upon completion of their project.”
The goal of NY Forward is “creating healthy, vibrant, walkable, downtowns that catalyze sustainable economic development and accrue numerous economic social and environmental benefits to the locality, the region, and the state as a whole."
Eligible projects include public improvement projects private development/rehabilitation projects, small projects, branding and marketing projects. Ineligible projects include property acquisition, standalone planning activities, operation and maintenance, training, pre-award costs and expenses for existing programs.
The projects must be located within the area designated, which includes 150 acres that is three-quarters of a mile long and a half a mile wide. The irregular project area stretches approximately from Central Place to East Dyke Street and from the railroad tracks to North Brooklyn Avenue.
Information concerning the grant applications, due dates, as well as the schedule of meetings and workshops are available at https://www.ny.gov/programs/ny-forward.
The members of the committee are Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler, Alfred University President Mark Zupan, Amy Bennett of Northern Lights, Lorie Ebert of Salon Visage, Richard Ewell of the Allegany County IDA, Allegany County Legislator Steve Havey, school board member Steve Pettenatti, businessman Mike Raptis, Carrie Redman of the Wellsville Development Corporation, Jeff Stevens of Alfred State College, Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce director Bruce Thomas, John Simmins of Alfred University, Rick Whitwood of Music Alley, Pat Childs of Childs Properties, Carl Dandridge of ARC and Brianna Simms of the YMCA.