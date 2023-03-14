Additional OCSD capital project funds OK’d, 335-167

OLEAN — City school district residents Tuesday approved spending an additional $5.5 million for phase two of its ongoing capital project by a 335-167 tally, according to unofficial results provided by district officials.
The $13.5 million project will renovate and upgrade the Olean Intermediate Middle School athletic fields and outdoor recreation space off Wayne Street and remove contaminated soil under the field while not increasing property taxes.
After learning of the results, district superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris said she is most happy and excited for the kids and what approval of additional spending for the project will mean for them.
“They deserve the turf field that they’re going to get. They deserve this project,” she said. “I can’t wait to have our kids be able to use a field like this.”
The need for $5.5 million more in spending is primarily to remove and replace about 3,000 dump-truck loads of contaminated soil from the multipurpose field off of Wayne Street. The district anticipated having to do some cleanup at the site but learned a cleanup of the entire field was required. District officials noted the contamination is not at hazardous levels.
With 502 residents casting votes — including absentee ballots — and approving the proposition at a 66.7% rate, Morris said it was a great turnout for the district and showed there are people in the community passionate about the project.
“They were passionate about having this upgrade of our facilities available for our students,” she added.
Upgrades at OIMS will include a number of improvements such as the addition of turf to the fields, lights and courtyard improvements with underground drainage, stormwater retention and a stone sub-base to be constructed on the site of the current athletic fields built over the former glass factory. The new turf and redesigned playground area is expected to extend outside activities, as students will be able to participate in outdoor physical education as well as practice sports activities following inclement weather.
The district will bond the project, including the $5.5 million, and then pay it off over the next 15 years. The additional cost would be paid for through a combination of $1.5 million in reserve funds and about $4 million in state aid the district will receive.
Because Olean is a small city school district and the project will exceed the district’s debt limit, a 60% majority was needed to approve the additional spending. The school board plans to meet Wednesday night to certify the results.
Morris said the district will be quite busy in the coming weeks, starting with the board on March 21 voting to accept the contracts from the companies that already bid on the project and were opened in December. The companies agreed to hold their bids in anticipation of the project pending the approved additional funds.
“We did some of the pre-work that we could in hopes that the vote would be positive,” she said. “We’re just going to get started on rolling with that next Tuesday.”
Beyond the extended usability of the facility for the kids, Morris said the new multipurpose field will also be a sense of Husky Pride for the community by showcasing the district mascot and colors in a new space.
“It’s going to be a very usable space not only for the kids but for the community,” she added. “We’re really proud of it.”
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)