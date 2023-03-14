Additional OCSD capital project funds OK’d, 335-167

Olean City School District residents voted 335-167 on spending an additional $5.5 million for phase two of the capital project which includes a new multi-purpose turf field, resurfaced tennis courts, playground, basketball court and a ramp from North Third Street to the athletic fields.

 Young + Wright Architectural

OLEAN — City school district residents Tuesday approved spending an additional $5.5 million for phase two of its ongoing capital project by a 335-167 tally, according to unofficial results provided by district officials.

The $13.5 million project will renovate and upgrade the Olean Intermediate Middle School athletic fields and outdoor recreation space off Wayne Street and remove contaminated soil under the field while not increasing property taxes.

Trending Food Videos

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Local & Social