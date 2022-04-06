BELMONT — The ACCORD Youth Service Award honors an 11th- or 12th-grade student in an Allegany County school district who has demonstrated exemplary leadership in the war against poverty and shown a commitment to ACCORD’s mission, vision and core values.
The recipient will be featured in ACCORD’s newsletter and on its Facebook page and website. The recipient will also receive a monetary award and certificate.
To be eligible, the applicant must be a part of the Allegany County school district; in the 11th or 12th grade; and have demonstrated superior leadership in and contributions toward the war against poverty.
In addition, involvement in the following activities are considered important: volunteering in the community; advocating for social justice; and community mobilization and change.
An application will be submitted automatically when clicking the ‘Submit’ button after completing the application. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, May 4.
A committee of ACCORD board members will narrow the selection down to three finalists. The three finalists’ applications will then be submitted to the full ACCORD Board of Directors for the final selection of the award recipient. The award recipient will then be notified by mail of his or her selection, at which time arrangements will be made for the recipient to be honored and presented with the award.
To apply, visit www.accordcorp.org/post/accord-2022-youth-service-award-announcement.
For more information, contact Ashley Elias, Clerk of the ACCORD Board of Directors, at aelias@accordcorp.org.