ST. BONAVENTURE — Frisson Ensemble, an 11-member group said to feature the best and brightest of classical music’s rising stars, will perform at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
This is the third concert of the 2021-22 Friends of Good Music performance season.
The ensemble, under the artistic direction of Thomas Gallant, will perform music for the holidays including such favorites as Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Suite,” excerpts from Handel’s “Messiah,” Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, and “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.”
The evening will close with traditional carols in arrangements by Frisson. The audience will be encouraged to sing along.
Frisson, based in New York City, is composed mostly of recent graduates from such prestigious schools as Manhattan School of Music, Yale School of Music and the Juilliard School. Frisson showcases myriad rarely-performed masterworks, and the group expands and contracts into a variety of ensembles, including quintets, sextets, nonets, and a small chamber orchestra.
Founded in 2016, Frisson has become known for its diverse repertoire and inventive musical arrangements that showcase masterworks both rare and familiar. The ensemble performs in more than 25 cities annually including appearances in such diverse venues as the Morgan Library and Museum in New York City, the Da Camera Society in Los Angeles, and at the Bermuda Festival.
“It is a delight to present a live holiday concert again, and especially with this dynamic ensemble,” said Ludwig Brunner, executive director of The Quick Center. “These young musicians are each brilliant in their own right and together under the artistic direction of Thomas Gallant, their musicianship and programming truly sparkle. And I expect a rousing finale from our audience singing along to traditional carols.”
Given the fluid nature of COVID-19 protocols, check SBU’s COVID-19 website for the university’s latest policy for campus visitors, including ticketholders for Quick Center performances, or call the Quick Center at (716) 375-2494.
For nonsubscribers to the full Friends of Good Music season, special single-ticket prices for this concert are $25 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $5 for students.
For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at 375-2494.
For each Friends of Good Music performance, The Quick Center will open its galleries one hour before the performance and keep them open throughout the intermission. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Museum admission is free and open to the public year round. For more information, visit www.sbu.edu/quickcenter.