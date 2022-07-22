WELLSVILLE — Twenty-six Wellsville Central School seniors are among the 200-plus local students who will benefit from Allegany County Area Foundation scholarships this coming school year.
This year’s Wellsville Class of 2022 recipients include:
Belva A. Waite Memorial Scholarship — Marley Adams, Matthew Bittel, Michaela Cawley, Kaelyn Crawford, Matthew Ferraloro, Jack Jordan, Jaelyn Knapp, Ellie LaBenne, Jaylynn Mess, Kathryn O'Neill, Quinn Rahr, Brooklyn Stisser.
Karen A. Kunz Memorial Scholarship — Toryn Cline.
Betty Embser Wattenberg Community Service Scholarship — Emily Costello.
Highway Superintendents Scholarship — Skylee DeMun.
Dresser-Rand Scholarship — Connor Ferguson.
Wellsville Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship — Tera Harrison, Kristi Stone, Luke Zakel.
Sgt Ian Gregory Bole Memorial Scholarship — Jeremiah Havens.
Daniel R. McCarthy Memorial Scholarship — Dalton Ketchner.
Mary Lou Canessa Memorial Scholarship — Vena Odell.
Janet Burger Appier Memorial Scholarship — Mason Parks.
Delores Ackerman Scholarship — Elijah Schmidt, Hannah Sturm.
Anne McAndrew Teaching Scholarship — Hannah Sturm.
The Foundation has awarded $315,000 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year to students from every county school, pursuing a variety of programs at many different colleges and universities.
Current high school seniors and college students may apply for the 2023-24 year scholarships beginning Nov. 1.
For more information about ACAF scholarship programs, contact Bruce Campbell at director@acafny.org or (585) 296-5616.