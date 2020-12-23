ALLEGANY — Absolut Care of Allegany announces the appointment of James E. Sinner as administrator, replacing Diane Jastrazab, who retired.
The facility is currently being serviced under an administrative services agreement with RCA Healthcare Management as it works to complete a formal change of ownership.
Sinner will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operation of the 37-bed facility, ensuring regulatory compliance, implementing innovative best practices and continuing to enhance the facility’s culture for high-quality care.
Prior to his appointment, Sinner served as administrator at Susquehanna Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, a 160-bed facility operated by RCA Healthcare Management’s sister portfolio, VestraCare. His extensive experience in long-term care has also included roles as senior vice president of Cynergy Consulting Services; president and CEO of Orleans Community Health/Medina Memorial Health; and CEO of Catskill Regional Medical Center/Grover M. Hermann Hospital.
Sinner earned a Master in Health Administration from the University of Scranton, Pa., and a Bachelor of Science in biology from Syracuse University.
He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and has been a licensed nursing home administrator in New York state since 2000.
Sinner has served as a treasurer on the board of directors for the New York State Association for Rural Health, is on the board of directors for Western New York Healthcare Association, an affiliate of the American Hospital Association, and the Healthcare Association of New York State. He is also vice president of the board of directors for Lake Plains Community Care Network, is executive director of the board of directors for Susquehanna Day Corp. and is a founder of Healthy Orleans Network.
He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Health Care Association, New York State Health Facilities Association and Healthcare Financial Management Association.