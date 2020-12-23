ALLEGANY — Residents and staff of Absolut Care of Allegany were some of the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Thursday in a program administered by CVS Pharmacy.
Amy Button, activities director at the Maple Avenue skilled nursing home, said the 37 residents and staff who were vaccinated will receive their second dose in three weeks.
“Everything went very well without a hitch,” Button said. “The vaccination was tolerated well by all that received it.”
Button, who also was vaccinated, said the shot was painless when administered.
“It’s just like a normal vaccination,” she said. “My arm is a little sore at the injection spot, but other than that I’m fine.”
Button said she experienced more discomfort when she had the influenza vaccination earlier this season. In addition, she said the residents did well with the shots and she heard no complaints.
“I remember when I talked to the residents about Covid and (some said), ‘You think this is bad, this is nothing,’” she said of remarks made from a generation that lived through wars, the Great Depression and other epidemics that included polio.
Dawn Harsch, director of corporate communications for Absolut’s parent company, MVG Services, said “Absolut Care of Allegany continues to work closely with the (Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control) and is fortunate to be among the first nursing facilities to receive the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine designed to protect residents and staff.
“The vaccine was administered in-house by pharmacists from CVS, which has partnered with (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) and CDC,” Harsch added. “The vaccine is voluntary, and all those who receive it must provide an informed consent in the form of a phone call, email or in writing before receiving the vaccine. Responsible parties for the residents have been contacted, and information is posted on our website at www.absolutcare.com. We are projecting a 90% consent at this time.”
She said close monitoring following vaccination will be in accordance with the CDC and the New York State DOH guidance.
“CVS is providing the vaccination clinic dates,” she continued. “On the first clinic day, the vaccine was administered to all residents who consented and one-third of the staff who consented. On the second clinic day, all of those who received the first dose will receive their second dose, and another one-third of the staff will receive their first dose, with the second dose to follow, as appropriate. Harsch said the final one-third of the staff will receive their inoculations at a date that is yet to be determined.
“While we’re in this process, we will continue all of our current infection control practices, as recommended by the CDC, until otherwise directed,” she stated. “As always, we’re continuing to communicate and educate our employees, residents and family members as we ready ourselves for this most anticipated and instrumental vaccine.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)