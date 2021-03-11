Abigail Ploetz Recognized as Elmira College Scholar
ELMIRA — Abigail Ploetz, of West Valley, was one of 10 students recognized as a finalist in the Elmira College Scholars Program.
The Scholars Program awards five full-tuition scholarships per year to first-year, full-time students through an application and interview process. Eligible applicants need to have a 3.9 GPA or a 3.7 GPA as well as 1300 SAT or 28 ACT composite.
More than 60 students applied to the Program this year. From that group, 20 students were selected for an interview, with 10 students selected as finalists.
A College committee, comprised of faculty and administrators, review the students’ high school transcripts, academic profiles, letters of recommendation, personal statements, and video essay.
Ploetz will receive a $25,000 Trustee Scholarship, the highest merit scholarship offered at Elmira College.