BELMONT — The Allegany County Office for the Aging is hosting a six-hour AARP Smart Driver Program on Wednesday.
The class will be held at the Office for the Aging, 6087 Route 19 North, beginning promptly at 9 a.m. and concluding at 4 p.m. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members.
Drivers of all ages are welcome. Course participants may be eligible to receive a discount on auto insurance premiums and a reduction of up to four points on their driving record.
Call (585) 268-9390 to register for the class, as seating is limited.