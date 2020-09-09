With schools across the region opening up for the first time in six months due to the pandemic, it’s time to get back in the habit of keeping an eye on school buses.
AAA Western and Central New York and the New York State Police’s annual “School’s Open—Drive Carefully” campaign alerts motorists to the special risks to school-age children from motor vehicle crashes—the leading cause of death for children from 5 to 14 years old. More parents will be walking and driving their children to school, due to the uncertainty of school bus services and new COVID-19 protocol. Motorists should continue to be extremely cautious of children darting out between parked cars.
AAA WCNY President Tony Spada emphasized the need to show extra caution when driving as schools reopen since vacation-minded children are apt to be less careful. Motorists should be particularly alert for children darting out between parked cars on busy streets. “More parents will be walking and driving their children to school, due to the uncertainty of school bus services and new COVID-19 protocol. Bus patterns will be different,” he said. “And with the virtual model in place at many schools and limited in-person learning, more children will be home throughout the day. That means motorists must be vigilant at all hours and look for children who may be playing near, or even, in the street.”
“This is an important and successful campaign. Not only do we have cars passing buses on the left, we have cars passing on the right. You’re looking at a 5-point ticket, that is steep, but the real deterrent should be the fact that you can take a life. We want to make sure your children are as safe as they can be when they get on and off that bus every single day,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, PIO, New York State Police, Troop A in Batavia.
Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit focusing on decreasing preventable injuries with the help of families and communities, offered several tips for pedestrians, bus passengers and other drivers.
Pedestrian Safety
Look left, right and left again before crossing the street and continue looking until safely across.
Put phones, headphones and other devices down when crossing the street. Reinforce this message with teenagers, especially.
Walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic as far to the left as possible.
Children under 10 must cross the street with an adult. Statistics indicate most kids are unable to judge the speed and distance of oncoming cars until that age.
Bus Safety
Walk with young kids to the bus stop and wait with them until it arrives. Make sure drivers can see the kids at the bus stop.
When the bus arrives, stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb.
Board the bus one at a time.
Wait for the school bus to come to a complete stop before getting off.
Never walk behind the bus.
Before crossing the street after exiting the bus, take five giant steps in front of the bus, make eye contact with the bus driver and cross when he or she says it’s safe.
Use handrails when boarding or exiting the bus. Be careful of straps or drawstrings that could get caught in the door. If the child drops something, they should tell the bus driver and make sure the bus driver is able to see them before they pick it up.
Motorist Safety
Always follow school bus laws and stop when a school bus stops. Recognize when a bus is about to stop. Yellow flashing lights mean a bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Red flashing lights and an extended stop sign means that children are getting on or off the bus and all traffic must stop.
When driving in neighborhoods with school zones, observe the speed limit and watch out for young people. Remember, they may be thinking about getting to school but may not be thinking of getting there safely.
Watch for children playing and congregating near bus stops or other popular pedestrian routes to school. Be alert, as children sometimes dart into the street without looking for traffic.
When backing out of a driveway or leaving a garage, watch out for children walking or bicycling to school.