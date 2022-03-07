BRADFORD, Pa. — The city’s police department is proposing to bring on a new officer with some specific qualifications — people skills, attention to detail, a strong nose, soft fur and a powerful bark.
Chief Mike Ward and Mayor James McDonald said that for the first time in 40 years, a K9 may be joining the force — through the generosity of the Blaisdell Foundation, its executive director and a former mayor, Ron Orris, and its board, chaired by George Duke.
The measure to bring on a K9 officer will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
When it came time to think about names, there was one that quickly rose to the top — Duke.
“It seemed fitting,” Ward said.
“I’ve been working on collecting information to put the project together,” the chief said, adding that the mayor, city administrator Chris Lucco, Orris, District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer and so many others have supported and helped with the project.
McDonald said, “This would have been a missed opportunity if we didn’t go after it.”
“Duke” will be trained in many aspects of police work — like detecting drugs, tracking people, protecting the handler and other officers, and apprehending a suspect running from police.
“It’s a valuable tool for going after the bad guys, but there’s so much more. It’s not limited to just that,” McDonald said.
Ward explained the dog could be used to track a lost child, an Alzheimer’s patient who might have walked away from their home or a lost hunter.
“There’s so much training that goes into these animals,” McDonald said. “For six weeks the officer will train with the dog that is chosen.”
The dog will come from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, where the training will take place.
Currently there are three city patrolmen who have expressed interest in taking on a K9 partner. Ward said a panel of law enforcement and private sector professionals will consider the three applicants and choose by early April.
Ward said all three applicants are “very good at their jobs and we are lucky to have such qualified candidates to choose from.”
Taking on a K9 partner is a full-time commitment. The dog lives with his partner as well as works with him.
Ward said the training would begin in June, and by the end of July or beginning of August, the partners would be back in Bradford and on the job.
“We believe wholeheartedly that this will lead to more investigations, arrests and prosecutions of drug trafficking crimes,” Ward said. “That’s something in the police department we all take seriously. We definitely think there’s a need for this. It’s a good addition to the department. It should have a positive impact only.”
The two explained the idea came about last year, and Orris set the wheels in motion for the police force to learn more about it.
Orris told The Era that a friend of his, Denny Heindl, had told him about helping DuBois police get a K9 officer. “We decided to have them come up here,” Orris said.
The police chief and city manager accompanied the K9 officer to Bradford, where “we got to see the dog in action,” Orris said.
It brought back memories for him, back to 1983 when a German Shepherd named “Josh” was the partner of Officer Robert Pile under Chief Vincent Borrelli and Mayor Orris. And interestingly, Terry Lopus was on city council at the time, as he is currently.
Orris said he took the idea of a K9 officer back to the board of the Blaisdell Foundation, with a PowerPoint presentation about the benefits the dog could have for the community.
“Let me tell you, (Ward) put together probably one of the best PowerPoints for our board,” Orris said. The board approved the measure, fully funding the program’s set up and training. “He had every possible detail about how it could help the community. I could see he had a lot of passion for wanting this to happen.”
Orris said he believes people in the community will be thrilled to meet “Duke.” And, he said, the K9 program is going so well in DuBois that they are considering getting a second dog.
Regarding Bradford’s project, McDonald said, “This project wouldn’t have happened without Ron.”
For her part, Shaffer said she’s excited to welcome Officer Duke to the law enforcement family.
“We have had a lot of success with K9s,” she said. K9 handler Bob Rinfrette is retired from the Cattaraugus County, N.Y., sheriff’s office, but he and his dogs work with the district attorney’s office. Rod Johnson, who has bloodhounds, also works with Shaffer’s office.
“Our K9s are frequently used to detect narcotics at area facilities including schools and jails at the administrators’ requests,” Shaffer said. “We have other K9s who have tracked the scent of a person — both missing persons as well as fleeing suspects.”