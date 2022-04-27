The month of May has many opportunities for celebrations, beginning with its first day which is known as May Day — or it was called that when I was a kid.
We always had fun on that day. Seems like we were outside the whole school day (this was in elementary school). We would play running games like tag and potato bag races and of course, the May Pole. The May Pole was off to the side or in the center of the school yard, it was a tall standing pole tied at the top with many colorful, long to the ground, ribbons that each player would hold onto and dance around in first one direction then the next, fun, fun, fun.
The sound of children laughing, running and playing and just being kids. All that energy. I can hear it now, even after all these years.
And then there is Cinco de Mayo, May 5, we can celebrate some of our Mexican history there and have a lot of seriously learning fun doing just that. There are games and music and dancing and lots of great food. Oh, Yeah!
I found out from ‘Google University’ that “Cinco de Mayo commemorates a battle that took place between the Mexican and French armies in the 1860s.”
And then, oh, blessed days, there is Mother’s Day, a day that we take time to celebrate very important women in all of our lives. We all had one. Whether by birth or mentoring, these women have influenced us all in one way or another and have help to make us who we are today. Think about that.
Another important day in May is the only federal holiday of the above celebrations, is observed on May 30 and is dedicated to remembering and honoring those brave servicemen and women who gave their lives while serving in our armed forces.
Every month offers some history to remember, to commemorate and to study and learn from. May we take a moment and do just that.
God bless. Stay safe and be kind to one another.