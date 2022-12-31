Siemens Energy campus

The $7.25 million sale of the former Siemens Energy campus in North Olean has been completed, development officials reported, and the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency has completed its financial assistance package for the redevelopment of the site into a structural steel fabrication plant.

New developments in industry and commercial sectors earned almost half the spots on the Olean Times Herald’s top 10 list for news in 2022, based on polling of newsroom staff.

Reactions to national issues earned several spots, as well. Politics picked up several more spots, but the top story of the last two years — the COVID-19 pandemic — slipped to 10th place in the poll as case counts and death tolls, as well as economic impacts, began to lessen through most of the year.

New Great Lakes Cheese Co. plant to open in 2024

This drone photo was taken of the Great Lakes Cheese Co. site in the towns of Franklinville and Farmersville Dec. 17, 2022. The $500 million cheese plant will open with nearly 500 jobs in early 2024.
Rep.-elect Langworthy holds ceremonial swearing in at alma mater

Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy at a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony Wednesday takes the oath from Chautauqua County Judge David Foley as his daughter Madelyn holds the Bible.
Vantage Point Fall wall

The dedication in Octobert of the Heart of Olean mural, entitled “Vantage Point,” brought about 200 people to the SUNY Jamestown Community College campus on North Union Street Saturday.
Starbucks

A rendering of the proposed Starbucks restaurant at 2810 W. State St. which was submitted to the Olean city planning board for consideration.
Police Review Board

Olean Common Council member Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, discusses the proposed police civilian review board he co-authored and sponsored in October.
Pro Roe Crowd

Some of the more than 150 people who attended a July rally in Lincoln Park supporting abortion rights and protesting the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Despite opposition, County Legislature redistricting plan passes 14-2

Portville Supervisor Timothy Emley (standing) was among several public officials criticizing the Republican redistricting plan for the Cattaraugus County Legislature at a public hearing in July.
03-18-22-progress-first-national

Luke Cusack of Savarino Properties looks out from one of the apartment windows on the fifth floor of the First National building. Apartments in the building, which opened in 2022 after a quarter century of vacancy, were quickly snatched up by tenants
Dealing with COVID fatigue

Joseph Pillittere (standing), a business consultant and guest lecturer, presents a program on dealing with the fatigue and stress of the COVID-19 pandemic to staff of the Cattaraugus County Probation Department in Feburary.

