OLEAN — While March will be leaving like a lamb, it will only take Wednesday overnight into Thursday, for daytime temperatures to drop below freezing, and make April Fool’s Day this year no joke.
Today will be a mix of sun and clouds, with temps in the mid-40s and quiet conditions, and overnight temps will hover around the freezing mark. Tuesday will quickly warm up to make it feel almost like summer.
“There will be a significant warmup Tuesday, quite a nice day,” said Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “There will be clear conditions with southerly winds and temperatures in the mid to high 60s during the day. Lows that night will be in the low-40s.”
That summer-like feeling will begin to change Wednesday around mid-morning, when a low pressure system arrives with a cold front right behind it.
“To start it will be the form of rain for the majority of Wednesday,” Pandolfo said. “High temperatures (of the day) will be in the late morning, and by early evening temperatures will fall quickly behind that front. … Overnight the rain will change to snow” with lows in the low 20s.
How quickly it will change over, and how much accumulation — yes, accumulation — depends on how fast the cold front moves through and how quickly the rain goes away. If the precipitation dries up before the cold front comes through, we shouldn’t get much snow, Pandolfo said, but an inch or more is possible.
Thursday’s temperatures will only go up a few degrees, hovering in the mid-20s with a possibility of lingering light snow showers or flurries. The cold won’t let up Thursday night, going down to the mid-teens overnight.
Friday will dry out with sunny skies but temperatures will only be in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures are expected to rise to the low to mid-50s over the weekend and stay sunny with partly skies, although the forecast is too far out for dependability.