ALLEGANY — The Allegany-Limestone Board of Education reviewed a tentative duet of nearly $28.18 million for 2023-24 Tuesday night.
The proposed 2023-24 budget is more than $2.2 million higher than the current $25.9 million budget.
The 2023-24 tax levy of nearly $7.16 is unchanged from the current budget.
District residents will vote on the budget and two school board vacancies on May 16 at the Middle-High School
Incumbent school board member Matthew King is seeking re-election and Michelle Spring has filed to be a candidate for the other vacancy. The other incumbent, Kim Palmer, did not seek re-election.
There is also a proposition on the ballot to increase the transportation reserve fund.
District Superintendent Anthony Giannicchi said school officials made a presentation on the budget to the 60 Plus Club. “They had some good questions,” he said.
Transportation Supervisor Curtis Peters gave the board members an update on the state of the district’s fleet of buses and spoke of applying for funding for a pilot electric bus program when one is announced by the state.
The superintendent also announced the senior prom is this Saturday.
The board also agreed to accept the donation of a chicken coop at the elementary school from Jim Reska at Stateline Construction.