ALLEGANY — The approval of the preliminary 2021-22 budget of $24.5 million which represents no tax increase, as well as other orders of business, was conducted by the Allegany-Limestone school board at this week’s meeting.
Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the district will provide a budget hearing for the public at 6 p.m. May 4 in Room 42 at the middle/high school prior to the board meeting. The budget vote is from noon to 9 p.m. May 18.
“It’s a zero percent tax increase right now unless something drastic happens,” Giannicchi said of the budget. “This is the seventh year in a row that we’ve either had zero percent or a tax decrease. So that’s pretty blessed.”
As the district is uncertain of what the future may hold with the pandemic and the challenges it could present, Giannicchi said the departments in the district “tried to keep everything pretty much at a zero percent” increase, as well.
“We’re trying to keep our buses on a rotating (schedule), you want to keep on a pattern where you’re always replacing your buses and vehicles,” he explained. “If we keep everything on a cycle, it’s smarter financially to do it that way. But if you let them go longer, then the trade-in value is less.”
In addition to the budget vote, district residents will also vote to fill two board seats that are being sought by incumbents Jeff Black and Maggie Nuss.
In other district news, Giannicchi said the capital improvement project at the elementary campus on Maple Avenue is progressing. Upgrades for the bus garage are also part of the $10 million budget that is not expected to increase taxes as funding will be provided through state aid and the district’s capital reserve fund. The project follows the $17.3 million capital improvement project that provided upgrades and expansions at the middle/high school campus.
Giannicchi said local workmen with Kinley Corp. have installed new LED lighting throughout the elementary school as well as new tiling in the halls and on the walls. The tiling will provide a uniform look for the campus which had add-on building projects over the years. The courtyard is expected to be completed next, followed by other upgrades on the campus throughout the spring and summer.
In student-related events, Giannicchi said the district hopes to provide a prom for the high school students.
“What we’ll have to do is testing (for COVID) the day of the prom,” he commented. “We’re following wedding rules … you have to follow all of the New York state guidelines for this.”
He said the district also hopes to have an outdoor graduation ceremony again this year on the turf field behind the middle/high school. The difference this year is that the district would like to have just one ceremony, as opposed to two ceremonies that were held last year to provide smaller numbers of students at each event. The goal for this year’s ceremony is to have all the seniors graduate together, if possible.
“We can have 200 people without testing, but if we go beyond (that number) then we would have to test and I don’t know how feasible that would be,” Giannicchi added, noting the tentative date for graduation is June 26.
In personnel news, an Academic Intervention Services position, which provides math reinforcement for elementary students, was cut through attrition. In addition, Kelly Reisman, elementary art teacher, was approved for tenure, effective Aug. 29.
