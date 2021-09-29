A-L board members review elementary school capital upgrades

ALLEGANY — Members of the Allegany-Limestone Board of Education on Tuesday toured the elementary school building where upgrades of a $10 million capital project are nearly completed — inside and out.
The board took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony following their tour to mark the completion of the courtyard project. Sidewalks crossing the space provide a place for small tricycles used by kindergartners. There is also a stone-covered area with large pieces of limestone arranged in no particular pattern and a small flower garden. Before the courtyard was just grass.
Leading the tour was Elementary Principal Meghan Janora. Superintendent Tony Giannicchi said the general contractor for the project was Kinley Corp., Allegany.
He said what the board was seeing was Phase I of the 2020 project because the project came in under the $10 million budget. Phase II will take place next summer and is expected to include more air handling equipment. Phase II has not been formally approved.
Giannicchi said he particularly like the new appearance of the hallways, where white tile was added to brighten them up. There are graphics on the hallway walls as well, along with road signs like Five Mile Road, Main Street, Leonard Run, Chipmunk Road and Oak Street. The Allegany-Limestone “Gator” is well represented in artwork as well.
One wall is a floor to ceiling dry-erase board that is also magnetic. Another wall, outside the gymnasium, will be a video wall capable of animation through four projectors in the ceiling of the hallway.
The wall the elementary students seem to like best, however, is the long climbing wall in the gymnasium, which has also been renovated. “It’s the biggest thing the kids are excited about,” Giannicchi said.
Everything was designed with input from the staff, Giannicchi said. The upgrades are designed to stimulate students.
Upgrades to the multipurpose room include refinishing the dark floor so it is much lighter and adding seating at the rear for concerts and plays.
Not shown were the new boilers included in the capital program. The bus garage was also upgraded with new lifts and garage door windows.
The new playground is completed, but surrounded by fencing until a new playground surface is installed and cures. It is said to be springy and is the latest thing in playgrounds. It replaces 30 years of wood chips and splinters.
As requested by the pre-K and kindergarten teachers, a corner of the playground features smaller equipment. There are interactive elements to the playground as well.
Other upgrades include: sidewalk and ramp replacement, locker room renovations, toilet upgrades, classroom finishes and HVAC upgrades and kitchen and cafe renovations.