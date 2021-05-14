ALLEGANY — Administrators at the Allegany-Limestone Middle-High School Class of 2021 have announced the salutatorian and valedictorian for the Class of 2021.
Julia Brennan, salutatorian, has a grade point average of 103.17, and is the daughter of Lance Brennan and Deborah Barylski.
She is a member of the National Honor Society; president of Student Council; vice president of Friends of Rachel; member of Spanish Club; president of Donate Life; and a member of American Legion Auxiliary Empire Girls State Virtual Session in 2020.
Her honors include AMLHS Student of the Month; University of Rochester Xerox Award;
Jamestown Community College Student of the Year (2020); Cattaraugus County Youth Bureau Youth Citizenship Award; Clarkson University Leadership Award; High Honor Roll with Merit (2015-2021); Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Geometry (2018); Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in English 10 Honors (2019); Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Algebra 2 (2019); Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Global 10 Honors (2019); Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Health (2019); Teachers Excellence Award in English 9 Honors (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Global 9 Honors (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Biology (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Physical education (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Spanish III (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Chemistry (2019); Robert’s Wesleyan Honor Band Award (2019); and Conference All-County Musicians Award in Band (2019.)
She was employed by Studio 4 East T-Shirt and Print Shop (2019-2020.)
Her future plans are to attend the University of Rochester for psychology.
Ryan Matthew Wisniewski, valedictorian, has a grade point average of 103.39, and is the son of Amy Wisniewski and Mike Higgins, Paul Wisniewski.
He is a member of National Honor Society (2020 & 2021); National Honor Society Treasurer (2021); Drama Club (2018-2021); Band (2014 – 2021); Chorus (2019 – 2021); and Ski Club (2019 & 2021.)
Honors include the Rochester Institute of Technology for Innovation and Creation Award; and the Rensselaer Medal.
Sports include Cross Country 1st Team All-Star (2018-2019); Track and Field 1st Team All-Star (2019);Western New York Scholar Athlete Award (2021); Cross Country Individual and Team Section Champion (2019).
He is also participated in All-County Band (2015-2016); All-County Chorus (2020); All-County Orchestra (2018-2020); Young Artists Concert Award (2016-2019); and
Adirondack 46ers.
Awards include: Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Spanish II; Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Spanish III; Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in JCC Spanish 2510; Teachers Blue Ribbon Award for Highest Average in Earth Science; Teachers Excellence Award in Geometry (2018); Teachers Excellence Award in Global 9 Honors (2018); and Teachers Excellence Award in Algebra 2 (2019).
Employed by Tops Friendly Markets in Olean, (2020 – 2021), his future plans are to attend Rochester Institute of Technology under the Air Force ROTC Scholarship for electrical engineering.