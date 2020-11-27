OLEAN — The delivery of 742 meals to people throughout the Olean area Thursday was deemed a “great day” by organizers and volunteers at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Barry Street during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
Rev. Kim Rossi of St. Stephen’s had reported the takeout dinners were provided to individuals who walked to the church, and were delivered to households by volunteer drivers. Meals couldn’t be served inside the church, which has suspended in-person services, due to the pandemic.
A limited amount of volunteers were permitted inside the church to prepare the Thanksgiving meal.
“We sent out 742 meals for the Thanksgiving Dinner,” Rossi said. “There were great helpers (from St. Stephen’s and Bethany Lutheran Church), who worked without stopping from early morning until 3 p.m. … The workers inside worked tirelessly and said that they were glad to help the people in the community.”
Also sponsoring the event was the Greater Olean Association of Churches.
“We had 39 volunteer drivers who helped get meals out,” Rossi continued. “Many of the drivers said that they were doing this because it was the right thing to do, and because it was good to give back. Another said she helped because she was grateful for what we did for her mother.”
Rossi said she couldn’t have been more pleased with the “cooperative effort” between everyone involved to ensure residents in need of a holiday meal received it on Thanksgiving.
“Overall, it was a great group effort,” she remarked.