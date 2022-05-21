HOUGHTON — Jacob Austin knows the meaning of perseverance.
When he started on the road to getting his driver’s license, he knew that his diagnosis of Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the age of 11 would be a difficult obstacle. The progressive neuromuscular disorder causes a loss of motor, pulmonary and cardiac function and, ultimately, premature death.
But he wasn’t expecting the journey to take years, or that he would get the help of a generous corporate benefactor, the West Herr Group.
In a letter to them, Austin recounted his goals.
“I constantly push myself to remain in good spirits and make every effort to maintain a self-sufficient lifestyle,” he wrote. “It fuels my passion in life to not allow this disease to define me and show my younger brother who also has Duchenne that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
“I want to go to college, get a job, have my own independent life and by donating an accessible vehicle, that would allow for those things to become a reality.”
After a meeting with Annette Smith, executive assistant to Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Group, Austin sent her a video of him driving during a lesson with Drive-On.
“Here he is, 18 years old, doing all this by himself,” Smith recalled. “To see him driving this van, he looked so happy doing this. After meeting with him, after listening to his story and witnessing his efforts to be independent, we felt compelled to help. Thankfully we had a van that worked.”
Austin is enrolled at Monroe Community College, making his college dream come true, and he recalled his journey to make driving a reality as well.
On Aug. 7, 2019, upon entering the Department of Motor Vehicles to take his permit test, the employee behind the desk wasn’t even sure he was allowed to take it.
“After one hour and many phone calls, I was allowed to take the test only, missing one question,” Austin recalled. “I couldn’t even drive away from the DMV like other people.”
An evaluation at Erie County Medical Center, which led to a referral to Rochester Regional Health, was required. Two months later, an evaluation on a simulator proved what Austin already knew. He was able to drive and was approved for driving lessons by Access-VR, a state agency, using a modified vehicle outfitted for his needs.
Then the coronavirus pandemic hit, leading to more delays.
Finally, in August 2020, Austin got the chance to be behind the wheel for just 10 minutes.
“This was one of the most excited and happiest moments of my life since being wheelchair-bound,” he recalled. After his road test in November 2020, a few months after turning 18, Austin finally had his license.
But he faced another obstacle in the road — a modified vehicle to suit his needs.
That’s when West Herr stepped in with the gift of a 2019 Toyota Pacifica, and after the $100,000 worth of equipment is installed and insured, Austin will be on the road and behind the wheel, making his way independently.