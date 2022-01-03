OLEAN — Members of Creating Outlasting Love for Our Rainbow Society (COLORS) celebrated their ninth annual Christmas party and family adoption in a special way.
Held at the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church hall on Dec. 18, about 24 members were in attendance, as was the very first single mother that the group adopted nine years ago, Mimi S. of Olean, who was presented with a framed photo.
This year, COLORS adopted Tonda S. of Allegany, a single mother of five children.
“Absolutely amazing,” she said. “(It’s) definitely a blessing in disguise! Thank you so much for everything you guys have done and continue to do within the community, and speaking of community, WOW! What a great community we live amongst.(I’m) extremely grateful for programs like this in the worst of times.”
Games, toys, bikes and helmets, household linens, gas cards, clothing and stuffed stockings were just some of the gifts given that provided to the family, thanks to the generosity of COLORS members and the community.
“(They) provided the adopted family with much love and support with gifts, as well as monetary donations,” said Alan Hadden, co-founder. “The club had a dinner with a variety of delicious foods, a hot chocolate station and photo prop of snowman. Activities included decorating Christmas cookies, children writing letters to Santa, distribution of stockings and signing Christmas cards to be distributed to a couple of the homes of Intandem. Christmas music played in the background throughout the festival.”
Depending on COVID-19 policies and restrictions, COLORS is planning their next festival for February to be a family-friendly drag show and Valentine's Day gathering. Those interested in attending are urged to check Facebook for event status.