OLEAN – There will be a little weather for everyone this week, as the region will see temperatures below freezing to the mid-50s, and a day of dry conditions among the snow showers and rain.
Tonight will be in the low 20s.
“There’s a potential for a little freezing rain Tuesday morning and you’re looking at a system coming in through Tuesday morning. It’s going to be a cold night,” said Phillip Pandolfo, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Buffalo. “It will impact the area into evening, but nothing too substantial.”
It will bring mainly snow on Tuesday morning, but there could be some freezing rain that may impact the morning commute. But with a high in the low to mid-40s, the warmup will change any snow into light rain, which will wash away any snow on the ground.
“Wednesday will be pretty quiet with a high a little warmer,” Pandolfo said. It will be dry with temperatures in the low 50s and a low Wednesday night in the mid-30s.
The next system that will come through Thursday, will be a little more substantial, but the forecast is a little more difficult, according to Pandolfo, because of the length of time and changing weather patterns.
“There’s better chances of rain, maybe a mix of rain and snow but mostly rain,” Pandolfo said. “The high will be in the mid to upper 40s and precipitation may hang around during the night. There’ll be a low in the mid-20s.”
A high in the mid-30s Friday will keep any precipitation that is hanging around Thursday night to turn to snow.