OLEAN — A 91st resident of Cattaraugus County has tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Department announced Wednesday.
The resident is a young girl from the southeast part of the county, according to Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director. She has no significant travel history, but “is a direct contact of a positive COVID-19 person.” The girl had no symptoms.
“The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that she has been in contact with, and the places that she has visited,” Watkins said.
There are 77 residents in mandatory quarantine and five active COVID-19 cases. Eighty-three residents have recovered from COVID-19. As of Wednesday, 11,338 tests had been administered and 11,054 reported negative.
More test results are expected over the next few days.
In Allegany County, one additional positive case has been recorded this week, bringing the total to 61. Of that total, 59 patients have recovered.
There are currently 46 people in isolation in the county.
Watkins reiterated that any resident experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath or whole body aches should contact their health care provider and avoid going directly to an urgent care facility, or hospital emergency room before calling.
“In addition, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,” Watkins said. “This is especially important after using the bathroom, coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.”
If soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60% alcohol.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, especially with unwashed hands.
Disinfect commonly touched surfaces with a cleaner that is approved by the EPA against COVID-19.
To determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community, any resident interested in getting tested can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call 938-9119 or 938-2265.