OLEAN — A ninth Cattaraugus County resident has died of COVID-19, county health officials said Tuesday. It is the county’s second coronavirus death in two days.
The woman, 62, died of COVID-19-related complications after developing respiratory failure, said the county’s public health director, Dr. Kevin D. Watkins.
“She was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment,” he said.
Watkins extended “our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community.” He did not disclose what part of the county the latest victim of coronavirus lived.
Watkins also announced four additional residents — including a mother and daughter from southwest part of the county — tested positive for COVID-19.
The department’s active positive COVID-19 caseload was 38 Tuesday as there were 216 residents who have recovered, Watkins said.
The 260th confirmed case is a female who lives in the southeast part of the county. She was recently hospitalized with fever, cough, shortness of breath and hypoxia. She was tested for COVID-19 on Sunday and her test results on Tuesday indicated that she was positive for the virus.
The 261st confirmed case is a male resident of the southeast part of the county, who reports being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person. He also reports being asymptomatic (no fever, cough or muscle aches). He was tested on Oct. 2 and his positive test results were returned Tuesday.
A mother and daughter from the southwest part of the county are the 262nd and 263rd residents to test positive. They reported being in direct contact with a positive COVID-19 person and recently developed fever, cough, headaches and muscle aches. They were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and their test result on Tuesday indicated that they were positive for the virus.
The department has begun a thorough contact tracing investigation for those individuals that they have been in contact with and the places that they have visited, Watkins said.
In an effort to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, any resident interested in getting tested, can register for a test at www.cattco.org/covid-19-test or call (716) 938-9119 or (716) 938-2265.
IN ALLEGANY COUNTY, two new cases were reported Tuesday, pushing the county’s total to 139.
As of Tuesday, 117 residents had recovered and there had been one death since the outset of the pandemic.
There were 252 residents in isolation/quarantine on Tuesday.