OLEAN — A 73-year-old woman is the 99th Cattaraugus County resident to die of COVID-19 complications in the past year.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, public health director for the county, said the woman developed respiratory failure and was unable to overcome her illness despite aggressive medical treatment.
“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and the entire Cattaraugus County community,” Watkins said.
In addition to the death, the health department reported 37 new cases on Thursday. There have now been a total of 5,369 cases of COVID-19 in the past 13 months.
The new cases included 22 men, who now total 2,503 of the county’s COVID-19 cases, and 15 women, who now total 2,866 cases.
The southeast part of the county led in new cases again with 18. That section of the county has reported 2,899 cases, or 53.4% of all cases here.
The northeast part of the county had 12 new cases and now totals 1,005 cases, the northwest had five new cases for a total of 638 and the southwest had two new cases for a total of 827.
The health department is following 211 active cases and 686 in contact quarantine. There are 22 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Thursday’s daily positivity rate was 4.1%, the seven-day rolling average was 2.8% and the 14-day average was 3.3%.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Watkins said 20,908 residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series and 26,003, or 33.8% of the population have had at least one vaccine dose.
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 18 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
Across New York, another 38 people died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, which brings the reported death toll to 41,948.
Hospitalizations fell below 3,000 Wednesday for the first time since Nov. 24, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office. Hospitalizations dropped to 2,934, down 183 from the day before and 633 over the last week.
The state confirmed 4,073 new COVID cases on Wednesday and reported another 226,068 test results.
“We’re not done with COVID yet,” Cuomo said during an appearance Thursday at a vaccination site in Buffalo. “Yes, we’re making great progress, but people are still dying every day from COVID.”
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 1.8% on Wednesday and the positive test rate’s seven-day average was 1.98%. It’s the first time the seven-day average has dropped under 2% since Nov. 7.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus remained the highest of any of the 10 regions in the state at 3.56%.