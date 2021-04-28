OLEAN — The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported Wednesday the 98th death of a county resident due to COVID-19, an 85-year-old woman who developed respiratory failure.
There were 25 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 12 men, who now total 2,481 of the cases, and 13 women, who now total 2,851 of the cases.
In Allegany County, there were 10 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday.
Cattaraugus County health department staff are following 187 active cases, 674 in contact quarantine and 22 who are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Wednesday’s daily positivity was 2%, the seven-day rolling average is 2.6% and the 14-day average is 3.4%,
Twelve of the new COVID-19 cases were from the southeast part of the county where there have now been 2,881 cases. There were seven new cases in the northeast part of the county where there have been a total of 993 cases, six new cases in the northwest part of the county where there have been 633 cases and no new cases in the southwest where there have been 825 cases.
Dr. Kevin D. Watkins, the county’s public health director, said 20,417 residents have completed their vaccine series and 25,882 people, or 33.7% of the population, have had at least one dose of vaccine.
To register for a free COVID-19 diagnostic test through the county health department, go online to: https://data.enchantedmountains.net/form/cattaraugus-county-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-registration-10
Vaccination registration and appointments for people age 16 and older can be made through the county’s website: www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info or through the county’s Vaccine Hotline at (716) 701-3777.
In Allegany County, along with the 10 new cases, health officials reported there were 274 residents in quarantine. There have been a total of 3,324 COVID cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, with 3,212 recoveries and 84 total reported deaths.
A total of 5,567 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)