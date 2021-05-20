OLEAN — Nearly 100 sellers have signed up for the officials list for this weekend’s 19th annual Community-Wide Garage Sale, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported.
The sales, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, are scattered around the community, officials said, with 95 sales set to offer household goods, clothes and other items to bargain hunters.
“The number is slightly lower this year. This makes it more manageable to try and attend every one of them,” said Lisa Carpenter, an administrative associate at the Chamber.
She stressed that shoppers should maintain six feet of social distancing from others and wear face coverings if not vaccinated.
Maps and a complete listing of locations and items of the garage sales will be available FREE at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union St. starting on Friday at 9 a.m.
The event has no rain date. Households sales will go forward rain or shine.
A listing of all the participating garage sales will appear in Friday’s Times Herald and online at www.oleanny.com. For more information on the garage sale, please contact the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at (716) 372-4433.
The event is the first of its kind to be hosted this spring and summer. Other large-scale, organized yard sale events include:
Saturday: Angelica Community Yard Sales, hosted by the Angelica Boosters. For updates, check with the Boosters on Facebook or visit angelicaboosters.com.
May 29: Village of Andover
June 12: Hamlet of Whitesville
Sept. 18-19: Route 16 Garage Sales and Barbecue, Route 16 corridor through Cattaraugus County.