OLEAN — The 90th annual Hinsdale Central School Alumni Dinner Dance will be held July 9 at the Pulaski Club. All alumni are invited to attend.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour at 6:30 pm followed by a chicken barbeque dinner at 7:00 pm. The 50-years anniversary classes to be honored this year are the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other anniversary classes to be honored are the Class of 1947, 75 years; Class of 1952, 70 years; Class of 1957, 65 years; Class of 1962, 60 years; Class of 1967, 55 years; Class of 1977, 45 years; Class of 1982, 40 years; Class of 1987, 35 years; Class of 1992, 30 years; Class of 1997, 25 years; Class of 2002, 20 years; Class of 2007, 15 years; Class of 2012, 10 years; and the Class of 2017, 5 years.
A short meeting will be held after the dinner. All are invited to enjoy a good meal and to dance the night away to music provided by Generations.
Anyone who did not receive an invitation and would like to attend the event may contact Christina Bartman at 557-2286. All reservations must be made by July 1.